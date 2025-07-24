Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/07/2025

FR0010313833

1 591

20.7055

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/07/2025

FR0010313833

900

20.6773

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/07/2025

FR0010313833

1 021

20.4198

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/07/2025

FR0010313833

872

20.5234

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/07/2025

FR0010313833

1 709

20.5347

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6 093

20.5795

 
 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724344194/en/

Tikehau Capital

