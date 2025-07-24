Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/07/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
1 591
|
20.7055
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/07/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
900
|
20.6773
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/07/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
1 021
|
20.4198
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/07/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
872
|
20.5234
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/07/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
1 709
|
20.5347
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6 093
|
20.5795
|
Tikehau Capital