Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/07/2025 FR0010313833 1 591 20.7055 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/07/2025 FR0010313833 900 20.6773 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/07/2025 FR0010313833 1 021 20.4198 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/07/2025 FR0010313833 872 20.5234 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/07/2025 FR0010313833 1 709 20.5347 XPAR TOTAL 6 093 20.5795

