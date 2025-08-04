Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

04.08.2025 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG

     Company Name:                Formycon AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1EWVY8

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        04.08.2025
     Target price:                EUR49
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG
(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and
increased the price target from EUR 46.00 to EUR 49.00.

Abstract:

Formycon is guiding towards 2025 revenue of EUR55m to EUR65m and EBITDA of EUR-10m

to EUR-20m. Q1/25 numbers were low relative to full-year guidance reflecting
the March launch of FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) but should rebound strongly
during Q3 and Q4 as FYB202 gains traction in the U.S. and Europe. In H2/25
Formycon also plans to book upfront payments in connection with
commercialisation deals for FYB206 (Keytruda biosimilar) for one or more
geographic regions. In addition, the early July receipt of funds from the
issue of a EUR70m four-year corporate bond (coupon: EURIBOR +7%) significantly
improves the company's financial leeway and should eliminate the requirement
for further equity capital which we had previously modelled. Ahead of the
bond issue, Formycon's cash runway extended into H1/26. The proceeds of the
bond will act as a bridge until the company achieves EBITDA profitability
which according to management will be 'ideally as early as 2026.' We
maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target from EUR46 to EUR49
to reflect reduced financial and dilution risk following the issue of the
bond. Upside potential: 85%.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:
DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 46,00 auf EUR 49,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Formycon strebt für 2025 einen Umsatz von EUR55 Mio. bis EUR65 Mio. und ein
EBITDA von EUR-10 Mio. bis EUR-20 Mio an. Die Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2025
waren im Vergleich zur Gesamtjahresprognose niedrig, was auf die
Markteinführung von FYB202 (Stelara-Biosimilar) im März zurückzuführen ist.
Im dritten und vierten Quartal dürfte es jedoch zu einer starken Erholung
kommen, da FYB202 in den USA und Europa an Fahrt gewinnt. In der zweiten
Jahreshälfte 2025 plant Formycon außerdem, Vorauszahlungen im Zusammenhang
mit Vermarktungsvereinbarungen für FYB206 (Keytruda-Biosimilar) für eine
oder mehrere geografische Regionen zu verbuchen. Darüber hinaus verbessert
der Eingang von Mitteln aus der Emission einer vierjährigen
Unternehmensanleihe im Wert von EUR70 Mio. (Kupon: EURIBOR +7 %) Anfang Juli
den finanziellen Spielraum des Unternehmens erheblich und dürfte den zuvor
von uns modellierten Bedarf an weiterem Eigenkapital beseitigen. Vor der
Anleiheemission reichte die Liquidität von Formycon bis ins erste Halbjahr
2026. Der Erlös aus der Anleihe wird als Überbrückung dienen, bis das
Unternehmen die EBITDA-Rentabilität erreicht, die laut Unternehmensleitung
'im Idealfall bereits 2026' erreicht werden soll. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel von EUR46 auf EUR49, um das
verringerte finanzielle und Verwässerungsrisiko nach der Emission der
Anleihe widerzuspiegeln. Kurspotenzial: 85%.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6021e35531531fe9eb791bf2d6c085cc

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2178996 04.08.2025 CET/CEST

Formycon
