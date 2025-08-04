Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 04.08.2025 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG Company Name: Formycon AG ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 04.08.2025 Target price: EUR49 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 46.00 to EUR 49.00. Abstract:

Formycon is guiding towards 2025 revenue of EUR55m to EUR65m and EBITDA of EUR-10m

to EUR-20m. Q1/25 numbers were low relative to full-year guidance reflecting the March launch of FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) but should rebound strongly during Q3 and Q4 as FYB202 gains traction in the U.S. and Europe. In H2/25 Formycon also plans to book upfront payments in connection with commercialisation deals for FYB206 (Keytruda biosimilar) for one or more geographic regions. In addition, the early July receipt of funds from the issue of a EUR70m four-year corporate bond (coupon: EURIBOR +7%) significantly improves the company's financial leeway and should eliminate the requirement for further equity capital which we had previously modelled. Ahead of the bond issue, Formycon's cash runway extended into H1/26. The proceeds of the bond will act as a bridge until the company achieves EBITDA profitability which according to management will be 'ideally as early as 2026.' We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target from EUR46 to EUR49 to reflect reduced financial and dilution risk following the issue of the bond. Upside potential: 85%. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 46,00 auf EUR 49,00. Zusammenfassung: Formycon strebt für 2025 einen Umsatz von EUR55 Mio. bis EUR65 Mio. und ein EBITDA von EUR-10 Mio. bis EUR-20 Mio an. Die Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2025 waren im Vergleich zur Gesamtjahresprognose niedrig, was auf die Markteinführung von FYB202 (Stelara-Biosimilar) im März zurückzuführen ist. Im dritten und vierten Quartal dürfte es jedoch zu einer starken Erholung kommen, da FYB202 in den USA und Europa an Fahrt gewinnt. In der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2025 plant Formycon außerdem, Vorauszahlungen im Zusammenhang mit Vermarktungsvereinbarungen für FYB206 (Keytruda-Biosimilar) für eine oder mehrere geografische Regionen zu verbuchen. Darüber hinaus verbessert der Eingang von Mitteln aus der Emission einer vierjährigen Unternehmensanleihe im Wert von EUR70 Mio. (Kupon: EURIBOR +7 %) Anfang Juli den finanziellen Spielraum des Unternehmens erheblich und dürfte den zuvor von uns modellierten Bedarf an weiterem Eigenkapital beseitigen. Vor der Anleiheemission reichte die Liquidität von Formycon bis ins erste Halbjahr 2026. Der Erlös aus der Anleihe wird als Überbrückung dienen, bis das Unternehmen die EBITDA-Rentabilität erreicht, die laut Unternehmensleitung 'im Idealfall bereits 2026' erreicht werden soll. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel von EUR46 auf EUR49, um das verringerte finanzielle und Verwässerungsrisiko nach der Emission der Anleihe widerzuspiegeln. Kurspotenzial: 85%.