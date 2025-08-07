Werbung ausblenden

Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in July 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Infrastruktur

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

In July 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 100,401 trucks, down 2% compared to July 2024. Since 1 January, close to 700,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 267,359 passenger vehicles in July, up 4% compared to July 2024. More than 1,250,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

 

 

July 25

July 24

Change

Jan-July 2025

Jan-July 2024

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

100,401

101,920

-2%

692,147

703,630

-2%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

267,359

258,375

+4%

1,253,206

1,226,337

+2%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The August traffic figures will be published on Monday 8 September 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806429518/en/

Press contacts:
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39
Dana Badaoui : +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Getlink SE
GETLINK ADR EO-,40
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Cameco – Profiteur der nuklearen Renaissanceheute, 10:26 Uhr · onvista
Cameco – Profiteur der nuklearen Renaissance
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Amazon vergrault Anleger mit schwacher Prognose – sieht’s wirklich so schlecht aus?05. Aug. · onvista
Ein Amazon-Versandzentrum
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wieso ich eine US-Rezession nach wie vor für wahrscheinlich halte03. Aug. · Acatis
Wieso ich eine US-Rezession nach wie vor für wahrscheinlich halte
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Kritik an hohen Standortkosten
Fraport-Gewinn legt zu05. Aug. · Reuters
Fraport-Gewinn legt zu
Aktienkurs steigt nach Zahlen deutlich
Fraport erwartet kaum Wachstum in Frankfurt05. Aug. · dpa-AFX
Fraport erwartet kaum Wachstum in Frankfurt
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Fraport steigen auf Hoch seit fast vier Jahren05. Aug. · dpa-AFX
Fraport hält an Jahreszielen fest - Pessimistisch für Passagier-Wachstum 202605. Aug. · dpa-AFX
Kaufempfehlung gestrichen
Abstufung belastet Vossloh - Kurs ausgereizt31. Juli · dpa-AFX
Abstufung belastet Vossloh - Kurs ausgereizt
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden