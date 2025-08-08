Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 1st August 2025 to 7 August 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/08/2025

FR0013230612

2 092

19.3125

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/08/2025

FR0013230612

3 421

19.5077

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/08/2025

FR0013230612

1 949

19.3151

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/08/2025

FR0013230612

967

19.1923

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/08/2025

FR0013230612

1 277

19.4845

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9 706

19.3925

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250808698879/en/

Tikehau Capital

