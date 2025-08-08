Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 1st August 2025 to 7 August 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 092
|
19.3125
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 421
|
19.5077
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 949
|
19.3151
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
967
|
19.1923
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 277
|
19.4845
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9 706
|
19.3925
|
