Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 1st August 2025 to 7 August 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/08/2025 FR0013230612 2 092 19.3125 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/08/2025 FR0013230612 3 421 19.5077 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/08/2025 FR0013230612 1 949 19.3151 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/08/2025 FR0013230612 967 19.1923 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/08/2025 FR0013230612 1 277 19.4845 XPAR TOTAL 9 706 19.3925

