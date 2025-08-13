EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß §§ 43 Abs.2 i.V.m. 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Aufgrund der kürzlich erfolgten Überschreitung der Meldeschwelle von 10% der Stimmrechte informierte uns Kuwait Investment Authority wie folgt:
- Purpose of the investment: The nature of the investment is a passive investment that’s intended to achieve a positive financial return.
- Intention to acquire further voting rights: KIA does not intend to acquire additional voting rights within the next 12 months.
- Influence on corporate governance: KIA does not seek to influence the appointment of members of the issuer’s administrative, management, or supervisory bodies.
- Capital structure: KIA does not seek to effect any changes to the issuer’s capital structure, including leverage, increase of debt financing or change in the dividend policy (including an increase in dividend distribution).
- Origin of funds: Future Generations Fund on behalf of the State of Kuwait.
