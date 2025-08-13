Werbung ausblenden

EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß §§ 43 Abs.2 i.V.m. 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß §§ 43 Abs.2 i.V.m. 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

13.08.2025 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Aufgrund der kürzlich erfolgten Überschreitung der Meldeschwelle von 10% der Stimmrechte informierte uns Kuwait Investment Authority wie folgt:

  1. Purpose of the investment: The nature of the investment is a passive investment that’s intended to achieve a positive financial return.
  2. Intention to acquire further voting rights: KIA does not intend to acquire additional voting rights within the next 12 months.
  3. Influence on corporate governance: KIA does not seek to influence the appointment of members of the issuer’s administrative, management, or supervisory bodies.
  4. Capital structure: KIA does not seek to effect any changes to the issuer’s capital structure, including leverage, increase of debt financing or change in the dividend policy (including an increase in dividend distribution).
  5. Origin of funds: Future Generations Fund on behalf of the State of Kuwait.

13.08.2025 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet:www.gea.com
Ende der MitteilungEQS News-Service

2182968 13.08.2025 CET/CEST

Einstellungen
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
GEA Group
GEA
