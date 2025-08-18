Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 8 August 2025 to 14 August 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 466
|
19.5108
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/11/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 055
|
19.8697
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 028
|
19.7122
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
384
|
19.6213
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 755
|
19.8515
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6 688
|
19.6941
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818753450/en/
Tikehau Capital