Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 8 August 2025 to 14 August 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/08/2025 FR0013230612 2 466 19.5108 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/11/2025 FR0013230612 1 055 19.8697 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/12/2025 FR0013230612 1 028 19.7122 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/08/2025 FR0013230612 384 19.6213 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/08/2025 FR0013230612 1 755 19.8515 XPAR TOTAL 6 688 19.6941

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818753450/en/

