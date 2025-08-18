Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 8 August 2025 to 14 August 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/08/2025

FR0013230612

2 466

19.5108

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/11/2025

FR0013230612

1 055

19.8697

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/12/2025

FR0013230612

1 028

19.7122

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/08/2025

FR0013230612

384

19.6213

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/08/2025

FR0013230612

1 755

19.8515

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6 688

19.6941

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818753450/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Herr Merz, stoppen Sie das nächste Bürokratie-Monster!gestern, 08:30 Uhr · Acatis
Herr Merz, stoppen Sie das nächste Bürokratie-Monster!
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt
Die drei deutschen Rüstungs-Aktien im großen Chart-Check14. Aug. · onvista
Die drei deutschen Rüstungs-Aktien im großen Chart-Check
Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel investierte früh
Bullish startet furios an der Börse - so laufen die Geschäfte der Krypto-Plattform14. Aug. · onvista
Das Bullish-Logo auf einem Smartphone
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden