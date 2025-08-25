Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 August 2025 to 21 August 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 August 2025 to 21 August 2025
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
360
|
20.0123
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
745
|
19.9284
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
4 062
|
20.3441
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 784
|
20.1238
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
815
|
19.9383
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7 766
|
20.1956
|
