Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 August 2025 to 21 August 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 August 2025 to 21 August 2025 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/08/2025 FR0013230612 360 20.0123 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/08/2025 FR0013230612 745 19.9284 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/08/2025 FR0013230612 4 062 20.3441 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/08/2025 FR0013230612 1 784 20.1238 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/08/2025 FR0013230612 815 19.9383 XPAR TOTAL 7 766 20.1956

