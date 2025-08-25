Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 August 2025 to 21 August 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

 

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 August 2025 to 21 August 2025
 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/08/2025

FR0013230612

360

20.0123

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/08/2025

FR0013230612

745

19.9284

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/08/2025

FR0013230612

4 062

20.3441

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/08/2025

FR0013230612

1 784

20.1238

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/08/2025

FR0013230612

815

19.9383

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7 766

20.1956

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825043019/en/

Tikehau Capital

