EQS-PVR: Flughafen Wien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 13.6.2022 Überblick ☐ Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

1. Emittent: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten) 3. Meldepflichtige Person

Gemeinsam vorgehende Rechtsträger (§ 133 Z 7 BörseG 2018) Vorname Name/Nachname Sitz Staat Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. Luxemburg Luxemburg Global InfraCo S.à r.l. Luxemburg Luxemburg IFM Global Infrastructure Fund Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited Cayman Islands Cayman Islands IFM Investors Pty Ltd Melbourne Australien IFM Holdings Pty Ltd Melbourne Australien Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd Melbourne Australien 4. Namen der Aktionäre: Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 13.6.2022 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung

40,00 %

0,00 %

40,00 %

84 000 000 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

38,16 %

0,00 %

38,16 % Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT00000VIE62 33 600 009 0 40,00 % 0,00 % Subsumme A 33 600 009 40,00 % B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1 B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2 8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: ☐ Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. ☒ Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 IFM Global Infrastructure Fund 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Global InfraCo S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. 2 40,00 % 0,00 % 40,00 %

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. ist eine 100% Tochtergesellschaft der Global InfraCo S.à r.l. (société à responsabilité limitée), einer Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung nach dem Recht des Großherzogtums Luxemburg ('Global InfraCo'). Rechtliche Alleingesellschafterin von Global InfraCo ist Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, eine Gesellschaft nach dem Recht der Cayman Islands, mit Sitz auf den Cayman Islands ('Conyers Trust'). Conyers Trust hält alle Anteile an Global InfraCo treuhändig für IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, ein multi-series unit trust nach dem Treuhandgesetz der Cayman Islands (Mutual Funds Law) mit der Lizenznummer 611295, mit Sitz auf den Cayman Islands ('IFM GIF'). IFM GIF wird durch IFM Investors Pty Limited als 'Principal Advisor' beraten. IFM Investors Pty Limited ist eine Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung nach australischem Recht, mit Sitz in Melbourne, Australien, eingetragen im australischen Firmenregister unter 107 247 727 ('IFM Investors'). IFM Investors ist eine 100%ige Tochtergesellschaft von IFM Holdings Pty Ltd (reguliert durch die Australian Securities and Investments Commission), eingetragen im australischen Firmenregister unter 135 448 225. IFM Holdings Pty Ltd ist eine 100%ige Tochtergesellschaft von Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd (reguliert durch die Australian Securities and Investments Commission), eingetragen im australischen Firmenregister unter 119 748 060. Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd wird von 19 australischen Not-for-Profit Pensionsfonds gehalten, die von der Australian Prudential Regulation Authority reguliert werden. Keiner der 19 australischen Not-for-Profit Pensionsfonds hält eine kontrollierende Beteiligung an Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd. *** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION *** Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global InfraCo S.à r.l (société à responsabilité limitée), a limited liability company established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ('Global InfraCo'). The sole legal owner of Global InfraCo is Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, a company established under the laws of the Cayman Islands, with its seat in the Cayman Islands ('Conyers Trust'). Conyers Trust holds all shares in Global InfraCo as trustee for IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, a multi-series unit trust organized under the Trusts Law of the Cayman Islands and registered as a mutual fund under the Mutual Funds Law of the Cayman Islands under Licence Number 611295 with its seat in the Cayman Islands ('IFM GIF'). IFM Investors Pty Ltd is the principal advisor of IFM GIF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd is a private limited liability company, established under the laws of Australia, with its corporate seat in Melbourne, Australia, registered in the Australian company register under 107 247 727 ('IFM Investors'). IFM Investors is a wholly owned subsidiary of IFM Holdings Pty Ltd (regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) registered in the Australian company register under 135 448 225. IFM Holdings Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd (regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) registered in the Australian company register under 119 748 060. Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd is wholly-owned by 19 Australian not-for-profit pension funds who are regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. None of the 19 Australian not-for-profit pension funds holds a controlling interest in Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd. Wien am 13.6.2022

