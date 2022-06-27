DGAP-PVR: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



27.06.2022 / 10:53

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: BASF SE Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38 PLZ: 67056 Ort: Ludwigshafen

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 21.06.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,30 % 4,74 % 5,04 % 918478694 letzte Mitteilung 0,28 % 4,70 % 4,99 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000BASF111 0 2529408 0 % 0,28 % US0552625057 0 233251 0 % 0,03 % Summe 2762659 0,30 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen 1711888 0,19 % Nutzungsrecht Offen 772281 0,08 % Wandelanleihe 09.03.2023 23539 0,003 % Swap 07.07.2031 2370691 0,26 % Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1811522 0,20 % Call Option 21.06.2024 6459188 0,70 % Future 16.09.2022 2009535 0,22 % Summe 15158643 1,65 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Swap 23.06.2032 Bar 2029018 0,22 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 2872494 0,31 % Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15276725 1,66 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physisch 4395377 0,48 % Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 252943 0,03 % Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 1870852 0,20 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 1666183 0,18 % Summe 28363592 3,09 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % % NN Investment Partners Holdings NV % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC % % % GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % % GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %

24.06.2022

