IRW-News: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold erhält die vorläufige Genehmigung zum Spin-Off der Crown Konzessionsflächen und gibt zusätzliche Transaktionsinformationen bekannt

IRW-PRESS: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold erhält die vorläufige Genehmigung zum Spin-Off der Crown Konzessionsflächen und gibt zusätzliche Transaktionsinformationen bekannt

VANCOUVER, B.C., 04. August 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das Unternehmen oder Tudor Gold - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen im Anschluss an seine Pressemitteilungen vom 13. Juli 2021, 1. Februar 2022 und 8. Juli 2022 (die ersten Pressemitteilungen) am 3. August 2022 eine vorläufige Genehmigung seitens des Supreme Court of British Columbia (das Gericht) erhalten hat, in welcher die Abhaltung seiner Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung (die Versammlung) sowie die Angelegenheiten im Zusammenhang mit der Durchführung der Versammlung genehmigt, einschließlich der Genehmigung der Vereinbarung (wie unten definiert).

Charts zu den Werten im Artikel Tudor Gold

Crown Holdings

Auf der Versammlung werden die Aktionäre der Gesellschaft (die Aktionäre) zum Stichtag 3. August 2022 (der Stichtag), unter anderem aufgefordert, zu prüfen und, falls als ratsam erachtet, einen Sonderbeschluss (der Arrangement-Beschluss) zur Genehmigung einer Spin-out-Transaktion (das Arrangement) gemäß den Bedingungen der Arrangement-Vereinbarung, die zwischen dem Unternehmen und Goldstorm Metals Corp. (Goldstorm), einer eigenen Tochtergesellschaft am 6. Juli 2021, in der am 31. Januar 2022, 8. Juli 2022 und 28. Juli 2022 weiter geänderten und angepassten Fassung (die Vereinbarungsvereinbarung) geschlossen wurde. Der gesetzliche Vereinbarungsplan (statutory plan of arrangement) unterliegt dem Abschnitt 288 des Business Corporations Act (Britisch-Kolumbien).

Die Vereinbarung umfasst unter anderem

- Tudor Aktionäre zum Stichtag erhalten ungefähr 0,251 einer Stammaktie von Goldstorm (eine "Goldstorm-Aktie") für jede gehaltene Stammaktie von Tudor Gold; und

- Goldstorm wird die sechs zusammenhängenden Mineralkonzessionsgebiete im Golden Dreieck des Unternehmens erwerben, nämlich die Konzessionsgebiete Mackie East, Mackie West, Fairweather, High North, Delta und Orion sowie Electrum und im Gegenzug wird Goldstorm 49.847.967 Goldstorm-Aktien an die zum Stichtag bestehenden Tudor Aktionäre ausgeben.

Weitere Informationen über die Vereinbarung finden Sie in den ersten Pressemitteilungen. Zusätzliche Einzelheiten der Vereinbarung werden im Informationsrundschreiben des Unternehmens enthalten sein, das im Zusammenhang mit der Versammlung erstellt wurde und am oder vor dem 11. August 2022 an die Aktionäre zum Stichtag versandt wird. Die Versammlung findet am 7. September 2022 um 10:00 Uhr (Vancouver-Zeit) im 10. Stock, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T5 statt. Unter der Annahme, dass die Versammlung nicht vertagt oder verschoben wird, ist der Annahmeschluss für die Stimmabgabe per Stimmrechtsvertreter am 2. September 2022 um 10:00 Uhr (Ortszeit Vancouver).

Das Arrangement wird voraussichtlich in der Woche vom 12. September 2022 abgeschlossen, vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch das Gericht, der Aktionäre und der Aufsichtsbehörden sowie der Erfüllung der im Arrangementvertrag festgelegten Bedingungen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

Werbung

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, expect and intend and statements that an event or result may, will, should, could or might occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement and the results of the Meeting are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Companys periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the Companys ability to complete the proposed Arrangement on the terms and conditions contemplated, or at all; the Companies' ability to secure the necessary shareholder, Court and regulatory approvals required to complete the Arrangement; the estimated costs associated with the Arrangement; the timing of the Meeting and the Arrangement, and the general stability of the economy and the industry in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company expectations include risks associated with the business of the Company; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; non-completion of the Arrangement; risks related to the Company failing to obtain the requisite shareholder approval required for the Arrangement; risks relating the number of dissenting shareholders requiring fair value for their securities in connection with the Arrangement; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties, and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Company filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66961

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66961&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA89901P1071

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.