Veolia Environnement: Success of the Consent Solicitation to Vigie (former Suez) Noteholders

In the process of the merger of Vigie (formerly known as Suez) into Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) (press release dated August 3, 2022), the holders of 14 series of Notes issued by Vigie were invited to consent to the merger and, for certain series of Notes only, to certain amendments to their terms and conditions.

The detail of the resolutions can be found on the following link: https://www.veolia.com/en/suez-bond-consent

The general meetings of the noteholders were held on September 15, 2022 and October 6,2022 and approved all the proposed resolutions.

The success of this consent solicitation is a new signal of the long lasting support of the market to the acquisition of the former Suez by Veolia initiated in 2021 and concluded with the successful tender offer on Suez shares in January 2022, creating the World Champion of Ecological Transformation.

The final completion of the merger is scheduled for October 31, 2022.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. In 2022, with nearly 220,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group supplied 79 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 48 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated revenue of ¬28.508 billion in 2021. www.veolia.com

