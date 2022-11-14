AppBlogHilfe
Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt die Finanzergebnisse ihrer ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft (ODE) für die ersten neun Monate 2022 bekannt

EQS Group · Uhr

14.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung

Altdorf, 14. November 2022 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) gibt bekannt, dass Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft der Gruppe, heute ihre Finanzergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate 2022 veröffentlicht hat.

Die entsprechende Medienmitteilung sowie eine Präsentation finden Sie unter dem untenstehenden Link:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022

Die Ergebnisse von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) in den ersten neun Monaten 2022 werden wie geplant am Mittwoch, den 16. November, um 7:00 Uhr MEZ, publiziert.

   

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

 

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ashraf Nessim         

Chief Financial Officer   
Mobile: +20 122 213 1612

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11     

Email: ir@orascomdh.com     

 

Ahmed Abou El Ella         

Investor Relations Director   
Mobile: +20 122 129 5555     

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com      

     

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey  
Partner       

Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

     

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding’s results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

 

 




 

Ende der Insiderinformation
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1486191

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1486191  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

