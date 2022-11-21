The 6th China-South Asia Expo and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair was held on November 19-22 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. The 4-day event themed "New Opportunities for New Development" was attended by guests from 80 countries, regions and international organizations.

The 6th China-South Asia Expo Gathers Attendees from 80 Countries, Regions and International Organizations (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, the China-South Asia Expo was held both online and offline. Two image exhibition areas were set up for Bangladesh, the theme country, and Laos, the country of honor. Meanwhile, 13 exhibition halls were also set up covering fields of green energy, modern plateau agriculture, biomedicine and health, advanced manufacturing, and tourism and culture, including 8 professional halls, accounting for more than 60% of the total. These professional exhibition halls will help promote the circulation of capital, industries, commodities, technologies, and information, and continuously strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and integration in various fields.

The China-South Asia Expo has become an important platform for China, South Asian and Southeast Asian countries to carry out multilateral diplomatic policies, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges. Statistics show that since the first China-South Asia Expo was held in 2013, 89 countries, regions and international organizations have been involved in the event, and 2,770 domestic and overseas projects have been signed.

During the event, multiple forums were held concurrently, including China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, China-South Asia Business Forum, China-Indian Ocean Regional Development Cooperation Forum, China-South Asia and Southeast Asia Think Tank Forum.

