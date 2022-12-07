AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Kaufen

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd
ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Update
Empfehlung: Kaufen
Kursziel: 0.11 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 30.09.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung: 
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

FY-2022 preliminary report shows increased growth
 
The following are some of the company's highlights:
-Total revenue +17% at $18.7m
-Gross profit +15% at $12m, with gross margins of 64% 
-EBITDA +40% at $2.3m with margin of 12%
-Ana Gyorkos joined Aspermont as the Group Content Director
-Soochow CSSD Capital Markets retained as corporate adviser
 
The company has drastically improved their growth rate compared to
historical results.
 
The growth rate has reached pre-COVID levels with revenues of over 18.7m.
At the current cumulated rate, the company could grow at an accelerated 20%
growth rate for FY2023e.
 
The company has also noticeably improved their recurring revenues to 75% up
from 70%.
 
The company has now accumulated 25 consecutive growth quarters and
generated positive return for shareholders over the past five years.
 
Most importantly, the company is increasing their internal investments
directly out of their cash flow and cash reserves. The company remains very
strong financially with cash on hand of $6.6m and long-term debt free.
 
We will be updating our valuation when the company publishes their FY
financials in the next few weeks. We are therefore maintaining our BUY
rating and our target price of 0.11 AUD / 0.08 EUR.
 

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26135.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) Completion: 06.12.2022 (17:30 am) 
Date (time) first transmission: 07.12.2022 (12.00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. 
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Aspermont

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

EQS-DD: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Maennig, Kauf

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-News: Mainz Biomed gibt Genehmigung durch Ethikkommission und Initiierung einer klinischen FDA-Zulassungsstudie in den USA bekannt

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, Kauf

 · Uhr · EQS Group
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Dax steigt im neuen Jahr bis 15.000, 16.000 …

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Das war die Börse am Dienstag 06.12.2022

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Impulse aus USA und Asien fehlen

    Dax Vorbörse heute 6.12.2022: Dax vorbörslich im Minus – Wall Street deutlich im Minus

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden