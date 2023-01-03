AppBlogHilfe
MedinCell: Publication of the 2023 Financial Calendar

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) today published its indicative financial calendar for the year 2023.

Event

Date*

Annual results 2022-2023
(April 2022-March 2023)

 

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

General Meeting

 

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Half-Year results 2023-2024
(April-September 2023)

 

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

*subject to modification. Publication after financial markets close.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 150 people representing over 30 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005508/en/

MedinCell
David Heuzé
Head of Communications
david.heuze@medincell.com
+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier
Investor Relations
medincell@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
medincell@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

