BALYO Announces Its Financial Agenda For 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023.

Events

 

Date of release*

2022 Sales

 

January 26, 2023

2022 Annual Results

 

March 27, 2023

2023 Q1 Sales

 

April 20, 2023

Annual General Meeting

 

June 15, 2023

2023 H1 Sales

 

July 20, 2023

2023 Half-Year Results

 

September 28, 2023

2023 Q3 Sales

 

October 26, 2023

* the press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

ABOUT BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo" technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings - without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached ¬21.8 million in 2021. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005682/en/

BALYO
Frank Chuffart
investors@balyo.com

NewCap
Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean / Aurélie Manavarere
Tel : +33 1 44 71 98 53
balyo@newcap.eu

