Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from February 15, 2023 to February 17, 2023

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*		 Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/15/2023

FR0010307819

103 000

89,4825

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/16/2023

FR0010307819

103 000

89,9872

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/17/2023

FR0010307819

103 000

89,2376

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

309 000

89,5691

 

 

Legrand

