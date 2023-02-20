Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from February 15, 2023 to February 17, 2023
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/15/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
103 000
|
89,4825
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/16/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
103 000
|
89,9872
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/17/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
103 000
|
89,2376
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
309 000
|
89,5691
|
