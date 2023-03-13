AppBlogHilfe
EQS-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: alstria office REIT-AG
alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

13.03.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: alstria office REIT-AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Steinstraße 7
PLZ: 20095
Ort: Hamburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

2. Grund der Mitteilung
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Brookfield Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Toronto, Kanada

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
05.12.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 95,35 % 0,00 % 95,35 % 178291272
letzte Mitteilung 95,11 % 0,00 % 95,11 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD2U1 0 169993292 0,00 % 95,35 %
Summe 169993292 95,35 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Brookfield Corporation % % %
Brookfield Asset Management ULC % % %
Brookfield Asset Management (Bermuda) Ltd. % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. 83,40 % % 83,40 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % %
Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. 10,22 % % 10,22 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % %
Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
08.03.2023


13.03.2023 CET/CEST
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Deutschland
Internet: http://www.alstria.de

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1578773  13.03.2023 CET/CEST

