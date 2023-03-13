EQS-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: alstria office REIT-AG
alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
13.03.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Steinstraße 7
|PLZ:
|20095
|Ort:
|Hamburg
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900QIJIGPI0DRL085
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|X
|Sonstiger Grund:
freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Brookfield Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Toronto, Kanada
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
|Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|95,35 %
|0,00 %
|95,35 %
|178291272
|letzte Mitteilung
|95,11 %
|0,00 %
|95,11 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0LD2U1
|0
|169993292
|0,00 %
|95,35 %
|Summe
|169993292
|95,35 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|
|
|
|0
|0,00 %
|
|
|Summe
|0
|0,00 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0,00 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|0
|0,00 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Asset Management ULC
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Asset Management (Bermuda) Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
|83,40 %
| %
|83,40 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.
|10,22 %
| %
|10,22 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Lapis Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
13.03.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com