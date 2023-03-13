EQS-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: alstria office REIT-AG

alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



13.03.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: alstria office REIT-AG Straße, Hausnr.: Steinstraße 7 PLZ: 20095 Ort: Hamburg

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Brookfield Corporation

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Toronto, Kanada

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 05.12.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 95,35 % 0,00 % 95,35 % 178291272 letzte Mitteilung 95,11 % 0,00 % 95,11 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A0LD2U1 0 169993292 0,00 % 95,35 % Summe 169993292 95,35 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 0 0,00 % Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 0 0,00 % Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Brookfield Corporation % % % Brookfield Asset Management ULC % % % Brookfield Asset Management (Bermuda) Ltd. % % % BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % % BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % % BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % % Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % % Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. 83,40 % % 83,40 % - % % % Brookfield Corporation % % % BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % % BPGH Sub Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % % BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % % Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % % Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. 10,22 % % 10,22 % - % % % Brookfield Corporation % % % BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % % BPGH Sub Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % % BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % % Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % % Lapis Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

08.03.2023

