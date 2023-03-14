Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 06 March to 10 March 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 March to 10 March 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
06/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
99,0427
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
07/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
97,7200
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
08/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
96,3825
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
09/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
96,6378
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
10/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
1 000
|
95,6945
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
29 000
|
97,3854
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
