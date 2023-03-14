AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 06 March to 10 March 2023

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 March to 10 March 2023

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

06/03/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

99,0427

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

07/03/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

97,7200

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

08/03/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,3825

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

09/03/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,6378

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

10/03/2023

FR0010313833

1 000

95,6945

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

29 000

97,3854

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005812/en/

