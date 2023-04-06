Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire · Uhr
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Number of theoretical
|
Number of actual
(exercisable at
|
31 March 2023
|
454 428 606
|
454 428 608
|
454 314 787
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005389/en/
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs