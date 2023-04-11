AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 April to 06 April 2023

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 April to 06 April 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the
transaction		 Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition		 Market
identifier
code
ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/6/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

90.2725

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/7/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

91.3583

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/8/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

88.5392

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/9/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

87.9428

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

28,000

89.5282

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
Arkema

Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

