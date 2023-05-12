WMBT Holdings Collaborates with Sandomierz Government in Poland to Pioneer Digital Agriculture

Leading the digital agriculture revolution, providing investors with transparent, sustainable investment opportunities

Mr. Du Guoyong, Deputy Secretary-General of the World Peace Ribbon Organization and Director General of the Poland Committee, accompanied Dr. Bauluo Zhang, Chairman of the GDE European Exchange, and other executives on a visit to Marcin Marzec, Mayor of Sandomierz in the Holy Cross Province of Poland. Both parties reached a consensus on the listing and financing of the Digital Agriculture Project on the GDE Exchange. Witnessed by Marcin Marzec, Mayor of Sandomierz, the WMBT Holdings signed a cooperation agreement with the local company Sad Sandomierski to jointly promote the Digital Agriculture Project.

WMBT International Investment Group Collaborates with Sandomierz City Government in Poland to Pioneer a New Era of Digital Agriculture (Photo: Business Wire)

The Digital Agriculture Project seeks to digitize 10 million apple trees in Sandomierz, creating a digital investment platform. Investors will have the opportunity to acquire a portion of the apple trees' output, including apple wine, apple chips, functional juices, and more, over a 10-year period. Additionally, they can also obtain carbon credits from thousands of acres of orchards by purchasing digital asset packages. Each package will have the option to bind a Polish (EU) digital citizen identity, providing further benefits and opportunities.

With the global apple market valued at approximately $60 billion, and Europe accounting for 30% of total consumption, there is a growing demand for organic and healthy food products. The Digital Agriculture Project aims to capitalize on this trend by offering a transparent and sustainable solution for apple cultivation. Through the project, investors gain access to a green and sustainable digital asset representing a share of the commercial returns from apple harvests and related products. The flexibility in choosing returns allows investors to customize their investment preferences.

Poland, known for its favorable climate, fertile soil, and extensive experience in apple cultivation, is one of the world's largest apple producers, with a 10% share of the global market. Sandomierz, situated in the Holy Cross Province, is a key region for apple farming.

This collaborative effort not only provides a transparent and traceable supply chain but also appeals to consumers who value ethical and environmental practices. By aligning with sustainable agricultural practices and functional food products, the Digital Agriculture Project targets farmers, investors, and consumers seeking responsible and environmentally friendly options.

The partnership between WMBT Holdings, the Sandomierz Government, and local company Sad Sandomierski leverages traditional agricultural expertise with innovative digital solutions. By democratizing access to agricultural investments through the digital investment platform, the project allows investors to actively contribute to sustainable farming practices and reap tangible returns.

This collaborative initiative exemplifies WMBT Holdings' commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture through technology. The project sets a precedent for the fusion of digital innovation and agriculture, paving the way for the future of the industry.

As WMBT Holdings and the Sandomierz Government lead the charge in the digital agriculture revolution, they anticipate the project's success in transforming the apple industry in Poland and setting new benchmarks for agricultural investments worldwide.

In conclusion, the collaboration between WMBT Holdings and the Sandomierz City Government in Poland marks a significant milestone in the realm of digital agriculture. It demonstrates the vast potential of digital assets in fostering sustainable development, enhancing investment transparency, and driving economic growth. The Digital Agriculture Project is poised to revolutionize the apple industry in Poland and establish a new standard for agricultural investments on a global scale.

