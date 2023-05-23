WMBT Holdings to Land on GDEx, Leading Digital Stock Industry Trends

WMBT Holdings, a leader in the digital asset management industry, proudly announces its upcoming listing on GDEx, the European exchange, embracing the strong growth momentum of the digital stock industry. With the global rise of the digital economy, digital stocks have become the focal point for investors, and WMBT Holdings has been at the forefront, deeply understanding industry trends and firmly believing that digital stocks will lead the future digital economy market.

Amid Hong Kong's efforts to establish itself as the Asian virtual asset hub, WMBT Holdings has seized valuable development opportunities. The Hong Kong government and regulatory authorities actively promote the development of digital assets and attract global companies. With its professional expertise in digital asset management and outstanding service quality, WMBT Holdings has earned the trust and recognition of investors.

The listing of WMBT Holdings on GDEx will further solidify its leading position in the digital asset and digital entertainment management industries, offering investors broader investment opportunities and diversified asset allocation choices. Collaboration with GDEx will enable WMBT Holdings to better serve investors and share in the success of the thriving digital stock industry.

For investors of WMBT Holdings, this major move signifies more investment opportunities and returns. WMBT Holdings will continue to uphold professionalism, security, and innovation, providing investors with high-quality digital asset management services and driving the prosperous development of the digital stock industry.

About WMBT Holdings:

WMBT Holdings is a leading digital asset and digital entertainment industry management company, dedicated to providing innovative digital asset management solutions for investors. With a professional team and a global perspective, WMBT Holdings has achieved remarkable results in the digital entertainment asset management field, earning the favor of numerous investors. We will continue to create greater value for investors, offering personalized digital asset management solutions tailored to their financial goals and sharing in the vibrant growth of the digital stock industry.

