Keine Anhebung am Mittwoch | Aber noch 2 Anhebungen in 2023?
Keine Anhebung am Mittwoch | Aber noch 2 Anhebungen in 2023?
Zur Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/360wallstreetpc *
// Dieses Video ist keine Anlageberatung und entspricht keiner Kaufempfehlung! //
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Überblick
00:34 - Inflation kühlt ab
02:36 - Bedeutung für Anleihemarkt & FED-Tagung | Noch 2 Anhebungen 2023?
06:14 - Momentum im Markt
07:28 - Tech- und AI-Sektor | AMD
08:17 - 3 Faktoren sorgen für Rückenwind
09:40 - Nachrichten aus China
10:40 - Zahlen von Oracle
14:09 - Roblox | Netflix | Block | Salesforce
15:49 - PayPal
16:55 - Nike | Exxon | Chevron | Alphabet | Arm | Intel
18:48 - Activision Blizzard
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kochwallstreet/
► Podcast: https://apple.co/3ehK4mP
► Website: https://www.markuskoch.de/
► Impressum: https://www.markuskoch.de/impressum
*Werbung
#finanzmarkt #openingbell