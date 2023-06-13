AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Keine Anhebung am Mittwoch | Aber noch 2 Anhebungen in 2023?

Markus Koch · Uhr
Wall Street-Beobachter · @KochWallStreet

Keine Anhebung am Mittwoch | Aber noch 2 Anhebungen in 2023?

Direkt zum Video auf YouTube

Zur Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/360wallstreetpc *

// Dieses Video ist keine Anlageberatung und entspricht keiner Kaufempfehlung! //

00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Überblick
00:34 - Inflation kühlt ab
02:36 - Bedeutung für Anleihemarkt & FED-Tagung | Noch 2 Anhebungen 2023?
06:14 - Momentum im Markt
07:28 - Tech- und AI-Sektor | AMD
08:17 - 3 Faktoren sorgen für Rückenwind
09:40 - Nachrichten aus China
10:40 - Zahlen von Oracle
14:09 - Roblox | Netflix | Block | Salesforce
15:49 - PayPal
16:55 - Nike | Exxon | Chevron | Alphabet | Arm | Intel
18:48 - Activision Blizzard

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kochwallstreet/

► Podcast: https://apple.co/3ehK4mP

► Website: https://www.markuskoch.de/

► Impressum: https://www.markuskoch.de/impressum

*Werbung
#finanzmarkt #openingbell

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Ex-SEC-Manager warnt

    “Raus aus den Krypto-Plattformen, sofort!”

     · Uhr · BTC-ECHO
  2. onvista Podcast Episode #11

    Alex Fischer - Mit Dividenden um die Welt - Wie ist es, finanziell frei zu sein?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen

    Dax über 16.000 – Thyssenkrupp bringt Wasserstofftochter an Börse – Fords neues E-Autowerk in Köln

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden