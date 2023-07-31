Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 31.07.2023 Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA Second sale of the high-volume Ikoniscope20max With another sale completed of the Ikonicope20max, the high-end, high-volume configuration of the Ikoniscope20 for high-throughput laboratories, we believe Ikonisys is on track to expand its global reach and to meet our long-term financial targets. We are confirming our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA and our price target of EUR 4.50 which is based on a three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated equity values in a range between EUR 45.1m (10% quantile) and EUR 67.6m (90% quantile), which translate into price targets between EUR 3.50 and EUR 5.30 per share. Ikonisys announced the second sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20max; the customer is a specialized urology laboratory in the Midwestern United States. The Ikoniscope20max is a high-volume configuration of the Ikoniscope20 specifically designed for high-throughput medium and large laboratories. The sale highlights the strong value proposition of the Ikoniscope20 for laboratories, where we believe Ikonisys has taken a technology leadership position in laboratory automation, ahead of larger competitors such as Olympus, Leica, Thermo Fisher, Perkin Elmer, Applied Spectral Imaging, Bioview, MetaSystems or Zeiss, none of which have achieved such a deep level of automation as Ikonisys, in our view. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/27421.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °