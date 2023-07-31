AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 31.07.2023
Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Second sale of the high-volume Ikoniscope20max
 
With another sale completed of the Ikonicope20max, the high-end,
high-volume configuration of the Ikoniscope20 for high-throughput
laboratories, we believe Ikonisys is on track to expand its global reach
and to meet our long-term financial targets. We are confirming our Buy
rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA and our price target of EUR 4.50 which
is based on a three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte
Carlo analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and
calculated equity values in a range between EUR 45.1m (10% quantile) and
EUR 67.6m (90% quantile), which translate into price targets between EUR
3.50 and EUR 5.30 per share.
 
Ikonisys announced the second sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20max;
the customer is a specialized urology laboratory in the Midwestern United
States. The Ikoniscope20max is a high-volume configuration of the
Ikoniscope20 specifically designed for high-throughput medium and large
laboratories.
 
The sale highlights the strong value proposition of the Ikoniscope20 for
laboratories, where we believe Ikonisys has taken a technology leadership
position in laboratory automation, ahead of larger competitors such as
Olympus, Leica, Thermo Fisher, Perkin Elmer, Applied Spectral Imaging,
Bioview, MetaSystems or Zeiss, none of which have achieved such a deep
level of automation as Ikonisys, in our view.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27421.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. 
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

