2024 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards

Business Wire · Uhr

Online applications open September 2023

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced that online applications for the 2024 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards will open on September 1, 2023.

Aiming to contribute to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry, Mitsui Chemicals established the Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards in 2004. The awards consist of the Catalysis Science Award and the Catalysis Science Award for Creative Work, which recognize outstanding achievements in the field of catalysis science. To date, the awards have been conferred on 30 researchers within Japan and overseas. The application requirements for the 2024 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards are outlined below.

We welcome applications from a wide range of R&D fields, including solid catalysts, molecular catalysts and biocatalysts, as well as green processes and rare metal utilization via catalysis, along with materials science and development through novel catalysis.

The Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards:
https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/techno/csa/index.htm

I. Outline of awards

 

Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award

Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award for Creative Work

Eligible applicants

Researchers affiliated to a university or public research institution, who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements in the field of catalysis science research (prize may be awarded to up to one winner)

Researchers affiliated to a university or public research institution, who have demonstrated creative achievements in the field of catalysis science research (prize may be awarded to up to two winners)

Application requirements

Applicants must be no more than 47 years old as of April 1, 2023

Applicants must be no more than 37 years old as of April 1, 2023

Prize

A plaque and prize money of 5 million yen

A plaque and prize money of 1 million yen

II. Schedule and selection process

Applications open

September 1, 2023

Applications close

December 31, 2023

Selection process

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee organized by Mitsui Chemicals, consisting of several eminent academics in the field of catalysis science and a Mitsui Chemicals representative.

Announcement of winners

In June 2024 or thereabouts (details will be published on the website and in professional journals, among other sources)

Please review the information at the link above for further details of the application process, including the application documents and information to be submitted, important notes concerning applications and information on the handling of personal information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801163348/en/

Contacts for inquiries
Corporate Communication Div.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
URL: https://form.mitsuichemicals.com/corporate/cc_pr_csr_en

