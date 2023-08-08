Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 July to 04 August 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/1/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.4751
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/2/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
95.9304
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/3/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.3852
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/4/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.3961
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
28,000
|
96.2967
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808511803/en/
Arkema