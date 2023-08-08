AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 July to 04 August 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/1/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.4751

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/2/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

95.9304

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/3/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.3852

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/4/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.3961

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

28,000

96.2967

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808511803/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

