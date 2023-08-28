Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd ISIN: AU000000ASP3 Anlass der Studie: Research Update Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 0.08 AUD Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger On August 8th, Aspermont released their Q3 Financial Results The company has drastically improved their growth rate compared to historical results. Aspermont recently reported robust Q3 2023 results, showing continuity in its growth trajectory and diversification efforts. This Q3 2023 is the 28th consecutive quarters of growth in subscriptions. This performance highlights the company's resilience, strategic acumen, and potential for sustained value creation. Aspermont exhibited a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total revenue, reaching $4.4 million in Q3. This steady growth reflects the company's ability to navigate industry dynamics and capitalize on market opportunities. The company's subscription revenue, a vital component of its business model, posted an impressive $2.3 million, translating to a substantial 7% YoY growth. This highlights Aspermont's consistent ability to attract and retain subscribers, a critical revenue stream. The Content Works division contributed to a revenue of $0.2 million with an impressive YoY growth of 170%. This exemplifies Aspermont's agility in diversifying its portfolio and leveraging innovative content-driven offerings. Aspermont's EBITDA reached $0.1 million, and more notably, the normalised EBITDA surged to $0.3 million, reflecting a remarkable 75% YoY growth. This performance accentuates the company's commitment to operational efficiency and cost management. Product innovation: the launch of SCOUT, a ground-breaking our own announcement. SCOUT is a ground-breaking intent data product tailored for the global resource sector, underscores Aspermont's forward-looking approach to innovation. This product diversification augments the company's revenue streams and opens avenues for cross-selling. Live event success: Aspermont's Future of Mining Perth event exemplifies the company's ability to curate impactful industry gatherings now that the COVID situation has been resolved. This translates into additional revenue streams and enhanced brand visibility as well as cross-selling opportunities. Management expertise: the management team's proficiency, particularly in executing Project Skywave, signifies incremental growth potential. This expertise is poised to drive value in FY24. Aspermont's strategic engagement with potential corporate advisers in London for potential acquisition opportunities echoes its intent to expedite growth. While historically focused on organic expansion, the company's solid financial foundation and market leadership position enable it to pursue inorganic avenues for accelerated market share capture. The Q3 performance of Aspermont underscores its ability to navigate market complexities and leverage its core strengths for growth. The consistent growth in subscription revenues, successful forays into content innovations, and adept management augur well for the company's trajectory. Aspermont's strategic moves, such as the launch of SCOUT and the Future of Mining Perth event, align with increasing revenue diversification and fortifying its industry foothold. The exploration of acquisition opportunities adds another layer of growth potential, a prospect that allows for potential synergies and expansion prospects. In conclusion, Aspermont's Q3 results, exhibit a resilient growth story backed by strategic moves and effective management. While the transition from double-digit growth to 5% growth may raise concerns, it is essential to view this shift within the context of Aspermont's industry and lifecycle stage. The company's strategic moves, diversification efforts, and exploration of new markets demonstrate a proactive approach to growth. With the company's innovative approach, industry leadership, and new potential for inorganic growth underscore its position as an attractive proposition for investors seeking exposure in the B2B media landscape. We will be updating our valuation when the company publishes their FY financials in January. Until then, we are maintaining our BUY rating and our current target price of 0.08 AUD / 0.05 EUR. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/27623.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++

