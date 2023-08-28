AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd
ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Update
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 0.08 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
Letzte Ratingänderung: 
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

On August 8th, Aspermont released their Q3 Financial Results
 
The company has drastically improved their growth rate compared to
historical results.
 
Aspermont recently reported robust Q3 2023 results, showing continuity in
its growth trajectory and diversification efforts. This Q3 2023 is the 28th
consecutive quarters of growth in subscriptions. This performance
highlights the company's resilience, strategic acumen, and potential for
sustained value creation.
 
Aspermont exhibited a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total revenue,
reaching $4.4 million in Q3. This steady growth reflects the company's
ability to navigate industry dynamics and capitalize on market
opportunities.
 
The company's subscription revenue, a vital component of its business
model, posted an impressive $2.3 million, translating to a substantial 7%
YoY growth. This highlights Aspermont's consistent ability to attract and
retain subscribers, a critical revenue stream.
 
The Content Works division contributed to a revenue of $0.2 million with an
impressive YoY growth of 170%. This exemplifies Aspermont's agility in
diversifying its portfolio and leveraging innovative content-driven
offerings.
 
Aspermont's EBITDA reached $0.1 million, and more notably, the normalised
EBITDA surged to $0.3 million, reflecting a remarkable 75% YoY growth. This
performance accentuates the company's commitment to operational efficiency
and cost management.
 
Product innovation: the launch of SCOUT, a ground-breaking our own
announcement. SCOUT is a ground-breaking intent data product tailored for
the global resource sector, underscores Aspermont's forward-looking
approach to innovation. This product diversification augments the company's
revenue streams and opens avenues for cross-selling.
 
Live event success: Aspermont's Future of Mining Perth event exemplifies
the company's ability to curate impactful industry gatherings now that the
COVID situation has been resolved. This translates into additional revenue
streams and enhanced brand visibility as well as cross-selling
opportunities.
 
Management expertise: the management team's proficiency, particularly in
executing Project Skywave, signifies incremental growth potential. This
expertise is poised to drive value in FY24.
 
Aspermont's strategic engagement with potential corporate advisers in
London for potential acquisition opportunities echoes its intent to
expedite growth. While historically focused on organic expansion, the
company's solid financial foundation and market leadership position enable
it to pursue inorganic avenues for accelerated market share capture.
 
The Q3 performance of Aspermont underscores its ability to navigate market
complexities and leverage its core strengths for growth. The consistent
growth in subscription revenues, successful forays into content
innovations, and adept management augur well for the company's trajectory.
 
Aspermont's strategic moves, such as the launch of SCOUT and the Future of
Mining Perth event, align with increasing revenue diversification and
fortifying its industry foothold. The exploration of acquisition
opportunities adds another layer of growth potential, a prospect that
allows for potential synergies and expansion prospects.
 
In conclusion, Aspermont's Q3 results, exhibit a resilient growth story
backed by strategic moves and effective management. While the transition
from double-digit growth to 5% growth may raise concerns, it is essential
to view this shift within the context of Aspermont's industry and lifecycle
stage.
 
The company's strategic moves, diversification efforts, and exploration of
new markets demonstrate a proactive approach to growth. With the company's
innovative approach, industry leadership, and new potential for inorganic
growth underscore its position as an attractive proposition for investors
seeking exposure in the B2B media landscape.
 
We will be updating our valuation when the company publishes their FY
financials in January. Until then, we are maintaining our BUY rating and
our current target price of 0.08 AUD / 0.05 EUR.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27623.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date (time) Completion: 25/08/2023 (10.30 am) 
 Date (time) first publication: 28/08/2022 (12.00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. 
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Aspermont

