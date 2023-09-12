AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date

Number of
shares

Number of
theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights
(exercisable at
General Meetings) (*)

31 August 2023

454 433 333

454 433 333

454 293 872

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

