Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of

shares Number of

theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights

(exercisable at

General Meetings) (*) 31 August 2023 454 433 333 454 433 333 454 293 872

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

