Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire · Uhr
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Number of actual
|
31 August 2023
|
454 433 333
|
454 433 333
|
454 293 872
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912988766/en/
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs