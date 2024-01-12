AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 January to 11 January 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 5 January to 11 January 2024
 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.2140

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.2043

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.2342

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/01/2024

FR0013230612

1,793

20.0386

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/01/2024

FR0013230612

1,798

20.0742

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,591

20.1572

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112596102/en/

Tikehau Capital

