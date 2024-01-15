AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
BALYO Announces Its Financial Agenda for 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO) (Paris:BALYO), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2024.

Events

Date of release*

2023 Sales

January 30, 2024

2023 Annual Results

March 21, 2024

2024 Q1 Sales

April 23, 2024

Annual General Meeting

June 13, 2024

2024 H1 Sales

July 18, 2024

2024 Half-Year Results

September 26, 2024

2024 Q3 Sales

October 24, 2024

* the press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo" technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings - without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached ¬24.1 million in 2022. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115488522/en/

BALYO
Frank Chuffart
investors@balyo.com

NewCap
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean / Aurélie Manavarere
Phone: +33 1 44 71 94 94
balyo@newcap.eu

