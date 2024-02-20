EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
20.02.2024
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|PLZ:
|10117
|Ort:
|Berlin
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|1,81 %
|3,13 %
|4,94 %
|271708218
|letzte Mitteilung
|2,17 %
|2,99 %
|5,16 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|4907521
|0,00 %
|1,81 %
|US24701M1036
|0
|10004
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|Summe
|4917525
|1,81 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Right to Recall
|n/a
|n/a
|497279
|0,18 %
|Rights of Use
|n/a
|n/a
|126691
|0,05 %
|Physical Call Option
|21/06/2024 - 20/12/2024
|n/a
|256000
|0,09 %
|Physical Option
|20/09/2024
|n/a
|22602
|0,01 %
|
|
|Summe
|902572
|0,33 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Swaps
|15/02/2024 - 05/02/2027
|n/a
|Bar
|6466978
|2,38 %
|Put Option
|21/06/2024 - 19/12/2025
|n/a
|Physisch
|1125600
|0,41 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|7592578
|2,79 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch International
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BofA Securities, Inc
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
|%
|%
|%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch International, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
|%
|%
|%
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
|%
|%
|%
Datum
