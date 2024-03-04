AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From February 26th to March st, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument 

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares

Market (MIC Code) 

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/26/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

90,4223

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/27/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

90,1769

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/28/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

91,5882

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/29/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

92,9284

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/1/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

92,8373

XPAR
 

 

 

TOTAL

105 265

91,5906

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304145544/en/

Legrand

Legrand

