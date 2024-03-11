Strong result for Futur 2023

Futur today published the annual report for 2023 and presents a strong result of SEK 316 million (+22 percent compared to 2022) driven by assets under management of SEK 193 billion (+15 percent compared to 2022) from c.310,000 policies.

"We stick to our strategy, to be independent and focus on simplicity. We are proud and thankful for the trust that more than 20,000 new customers gave us in 2023," says Torgny Johansson, CEO of Futur.

In the annual report, you can also read that during the year Futur won awards such as "most innovative company" and "best product offering" as well as received an honorable second place in the industry association SFM's annual survey of insurance brokers and administrators.

"Futur is built on strong relationships with customers and partners and it is gratifying that more and more choose Futur while giving us high marks," continues Torgny Johansson.

During 2024, several investments will be made to develop the customer experience and further simplify for customers and partners.

"We are not satisfied with high marks. In 2024, we will launch several new digital solutions so that our customers can easily improve their savings and pensions," concludes Torgny.

The annual report is to be found at futur.se.

About Futur

Futur is a technology-powered pension and savings platform. We offer long-term savings and insurance cover, with a particular focus on occupational pension and capital insurance. Our platform offers leading efficiency, simplicity and access to an independent, quality proofed fund offering. We help our customers to a wealthier and more secure future together with more than 40 partners providing independent financial advice.

