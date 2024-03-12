AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Emotional Link has signed Sponsorship Contract with Sint-Truidense VV (STVV)

Business Wire · Uhr

Emotional Link LLC, a business information dissemination and IT education company based in Minato Ward, Tokyo, is pleased to announce the signing of a Canary sponsorship contract with the Belgian football club, Sint-Truidense VV (STVV), for the 2023-2024 season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312353700/en/

STVV (Left) / Emotional Link (Right) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Naoto Sato, CEO of Emotional Link LLC, states the following: We have a mission to support young people aspiring for success in business and to nurture many outstanding entrepreneurs who will create the future of the global economy. In pursuit of this mission, we have been providing valuable business information aimed at students and young entrepreneurs with strong ambitions, as well as conducting various educational initiatives centered around programming education. And we resonate with STVV's vision of supporting talented young players to become top-tier athletes who soar globally. Therefore, we have recently entered into the Canary sponsorship agreement with STVV. Through this sponsorship with STVV, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to support young challengers around the world.

Sint-Truidense VV (STVV), founded in 1924, is a football club competing in the Belgian Pro League 1st division. In November 2017, DMM.com LLC acquired its management rights. STVV aims to strengthen its top team, enhance its academy, develop new business schemes, expand its stadium, and innovate technologically through IT implementation. Some of the notable Japanese players affiliated with the club include Shinji Okazaki, Ryotaro Ito, Ryoya Ogawa, Rihito Yamamoto, Joel Chima Fujita, and Zion Suzuki.

For more information on Emotional Link LLC, please visit https://emotional-link.co.jp/ .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312353700/en/

PR Division Emotional Link LLC info@emotional-link.jp

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

onvista Mahlzeit 11.03.2024
TSMC bekommt Finanzspritze I LEG Immobilien I Bitcoin bald bei 115.000 Dollar?gestern, 12:49 Uhr · onvista
TSMC bekommt Finanzspritze I LEG Immobilien I Bitcoin bald bei 115.000 Dollar?
Dax Chartanalyse 11.03.2024
Der schwache Wochenauftakt könnte der Startschuss für eine größere Korrektur seingestern, 10:57 Uhr · onvista
Der schwache Wochenauftakt könnte der Startschuss für eine größere Korrektur sein
Kolumne von Alexander Mayer
Darum könnte dieser Krypto-Bullrun für Altcoins alles auf den Kopf stellen10. März · decentralist.de
Darum könnte dieser Krypto-Bullrun für Altcoins alles auf den Kopf stellen
Dax Tagesrückblick 11.03.2024
Dax schließt im Minus – Warten auf US-Inflationsdatengestern, 18:13 Uhr · onvista
Dax schließt im Minus – Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten
Kolumne Stefan Riße
Was bedeutet eine Wiederwahl Trumps?10. März · Stefan Riße
Was bedeutet eine Wiederwahl Trumps?
Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

Chartzeit
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW10 (09.03.2024)gestern, 09:56 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW10 (09.03.2024)
Shortsqueeze-Strategie
Welche Chancen stark leerverkaufte Aktien bieten09. März · onvista
Welche Chancen stark leerverkaufte Aktien bieten
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in IonQ07. März · onvista
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in IonQ
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden