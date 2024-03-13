Save up to ¬200 on the PURE ONE STATION Pet with the Tineco Vacuum Trade-Up Event

Tineco is launching its popular exchange campaign again this year. From March 12th to April 12th, interested participants can upload proof of purchase or a photo of their old vacuum cleaner - regardless of brand - to the official Tineco webshop to receive a discount at Tineco. The old device does not have to be returned. This means (new) customers can save up to ¬200 when purchasing the Tineco PURE ONE STATION Pet. The trade-up event will continue to be a regular event of Tineco in the future, as more and more Tineco products will be included in the trade-up campaign.

The award-winning PURE ONE STATION Pet was recently awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024. To receive this award, products must pass a rigorous two-stage selection process by renowned design experts. Since the number of participants increases every year, only products of the highest quality are able to be selected, including the PURE ONE STATION Pet from Tineco.

The PURE ONE STATION Pet is a self-cleaning vacuum station that offers a smart and efficient solution for home cleaning. It has an automatic cleaning mechanism that is activated after each use and independently cleans all parts of the device - from the brush to the tube to the filters. In addition to the ZeroTangle brush, which prevents (animal) hair from tangling, the PURE ONE STATION Pet is equipped with a pet grooming attachment that significantly reduces the spread of pet hair throughout the house.

The advantages of the Tineco PURE ONE STATION Pet at a glance:

Clean hands, cleaner vacuum cleaner: Thanks to hands-free self-cleaning, the vacuum cleaner always stays clean without having to get your hands dirty.

Pet-Friendly: Easily cleans pet hair without tangles thanks to Tineco's ZeroTangle brush.

Up to 60 days without emptying: With the generous 3 liter Eco dust container, the dust container only needs to be emptied once every 60 days.

Consistently strong suction power: Tineco PureCyclone technology and the continuous cleaning of the HEPA filters ensure consistently high suction power - for efficient cleaning results with every application.

Eco Dust Bin: No additional costs for vacuum cleaner bags as the Eco Dust Bin is reusable, which not only protects the environment but also reduces expenses.

About the value of the credit

The credit that you can receive for the Tineco PURE ONE STATION Pet depends on the price of the old vacuum cleaner. If the old vacuum cleaner costs up to ¬200, the credit is ¬100. If the old vacuum cleaner costs more than ¬200, the credit is ¬200. This credit can be redeemed until April 22, 2024. The RRP of the PURE ONE STATION Pet is ¬799.

4 easy steps to exchange

Step 1: Fill out the form and submit it

Step 2: Tineco checks the form

Step 3: You will receive a unique code

Step 4: Redeem the code in the official Tineco shop

For more information about the event, see the description below:

Participation in the exchange does not require the return of the old device to receive credit. The old device can be kept while the benefits of the promotion can be enjoyed. The PURE ONE STATION Pet can be purchased in the official Tineco store with the exchange credit that can be used for the purchase.

The exchange campaign is open to all brands of vacuum cleaners, not just Tineco vacuum cleaners. After submitting the application, it usually takes 2 to 5 working days to verify the information and receive the code.

The Trade Up Event runs from March 12 to April 12, 2024, and the Trade Up Code is valid until April 22, 2024 and must be redeemed within this period. Only one discount code can be used per order. However, it is possible to trade in multiple devices by submitting a separate application form with the required information for each old device.

Proof of purchase of the old vacuum cleaner is required for the exchange, such as an invoice, payment screenshot, receipt, photo of the vacuum cleaner, or other document proving the purchase.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

