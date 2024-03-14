Arkema Successfully Issued a ¬400 Million Undated Hybrid Bond

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully completed today a ¬400 million undated hybrid bond issue with an annual coupon of 4.8% and a first call date after 5 years.

Arkema thus anticipates the refinancing of one of its two outstanding hybrid bonds, amounting to ¬400 million and with a first call date on 17 September 2024.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around ¬9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

