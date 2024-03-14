Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 March 2024 to 14 March 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 8 March 2024 to 14 March 2024
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/03/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,498
|
21.4588
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/03/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,098
|
21.1929
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/03/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
905
|
21.2931
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/03/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,993
|
21.5305
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/03/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
754
|
21.3977
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,248
|
21.3745
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314515273/en/
Tikehau Capital