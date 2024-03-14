AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 March 2024 to 14 March 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 8 March 2024 to 14 March 2024

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/03/2024

FR0013230612

1,498

21.4588

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/03/2024

FR0013230612

2,098

21.1929

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/03/2024

FR0013230612

905

21.2931

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/03/2024

FR0013230612

1,993

21.5305

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/03/2024

FR0013230612

754

21.3977

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,248

21.3745

 
 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314515273/en/

Tikehau Capital

