Original-Research: ELARIS AG (von GBC AG):

^ Original-Research: ELARIS AG - from GBC AG Classification of GBC AG to ELARIS AG Company Name: ELARIS AG ISIN: DE000A37FT17 Reason for the research: Research study (IPO study) Target price: 47.55 EUR Last rating change: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker Electrification of German/European volume segments through direct sales and digitally-supported partner network sales of fully electric cars; Marketing of pure electric cars under the German ELARIS brand combined with a full-service offering with a focus on private and corporate customers; The increased expansion of the e-mobility business via a highly scalable digital sales and service platform opens up considerable growth and earnings potential; Fair value per share: EUR 47.55 ELARIS AG (ELARIS) is a German company and a provider of fully electric e-vehicles and related business areas (spare parts and service business, e-charging station business, etc.) in the up-and-coming and fast-growing e-mobility sector. As a result of the transport and mobility transition initiated in the EU as a whole and in Germany specifically, which includes an EU ban on combustion engines from 2035, automotive experts expect that future individual mobility will be strongly characterised by battery-powered electric cars so that Germany and the EU can achieve their environmental and climate policy goals (keyword: long-term climate neutrality). As part of its political orientation, the current coalition is aiming for 15 million electric vehicles on German roads by 2030. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), 524,219 electric cars were registered in 2023, a significant increase of 11.4% compared to the previous year (470,559) and a new record. At the same time, the share of electric cars in total registrations increased to 18.4% (previous year: 17.7%). The ELARIS Group continued its growth trajectory in the 2022 financial year with a significant increase in sales of 241.6% to EUR 3.04 million (PY: EUR 0.89 million). The company was also able to continue this clearly positive sales trend in the first ten months of the 2023 financial year, generating sales of EUR 9.39 million (31 October 2022: EUR 2.29 million). The sales growth achieved was primarily due to a significant increase in the sales volume of e-cars. At the operating result level (EBITDA), a negative result of EUR -3.14 million was achieved in the 2022 financial year due to high investments in the development and expansion of the e-mobility business, which was therefore below the PY's level (PY: EUR -1.14 million). However, it should be noted at this point that the previous year's result was influenced by clearly positive extraordinary income (EUR 2.02 million). EBITDA of EUR -1.66 million was generated in the first ten months of the 2023 financial year (31 October 2022: EUR -4.28 million). We anticipate a massive acceleration in growth in future financial years. The further expansion of the product portfolio and the sales and service partner network as well as increased marketing measures should prove to be the main growth drivers for this. Additional growth impetus should also result from the development of complementary business areas (spare parts and charging infrastructure business, etc.) and from the development of new markets outside Germany, which we have not taken into account in our conservative forecasts and which therefore open up (further) significant upside and value enhancement potential. For the past financial year 2023, we specifically expect a jump in sales compared to the previous year to EUR 13.46 million (PY: EUR 3.04 million) and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR -3.81 million (PY: EUR -3.14 million). For the coming years 2024 and 2025, we anticipate a massive increase in sales (EBITDA) to EUR 130.26 million (EUR 10.78 million) in 2024e and EUR 256.69 million (EUR 30.57 million) in 2025e based on our expected dynamic sales/growth development and the onset of economies of scale. For the following year 2026, we anticipate a further increase in sales and EBITDA to EUR 388.02 million and EUR 60.19 million respectively. At the same time, the EBITDA margin should gradually increase significantly from the expected 8.3% in 2024 to 15.5% in 2026. Overall, we believe that the ELARIS Group, with its attractive product portfolio, extensive network of sales and service partners and disruptive sales approach (combination of online sales and stationary sales), is well positioned to benefit significantly from the further ramp-up of e-mobility in the German automotive market. The company's ramp-up and highly scalable business model should enable it to achieve disproportionately high earnings growth and a sharp rise in profitability in parallel with the expected dynamic sales growth. As part of our DCF model, we have calculated a fair company value of EUR 47.55 per share at the end of the 2024 financial year based on our estimates.

