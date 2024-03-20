Turning Cleaning into Therapy: Tineco's Mindfulness Offers for Spring Cleaning

For the arrival of this spring, Tineco has reserved a series of offers for its public to best celebrate this season, a true symbol of rebirth. In fact, the use of the expression Cleaning Therapy is increasingly frequent to define a new way of cleaning: no longer a waste of time, but a real mindfulness session.

Cleaning and tidying up your spaces can also be a healing activity, capable of freeing your mind from daily worries. Finally, it has been shown that a clean and tidy environment helps improve concentration and therefore performance.

Here are Tineco's solutions for this spring in the name of Cleaning Therapy:

FLOOR ONE S5

FLOOR ONE S5 is the intelligent 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner that offers the possibility of easily and quickly removing any type of dirt on the floor, both wet and dry.

Easy to handle, with a flexible head design, the FLOOR ONE S5 weighs 4.5 kg and has an ergonomic handle. Worth underlining is the intelligent technology it is equipped with, it has iLoop" Smart Sensor technology which eliminates any cleaning problems by detecting fresh and encrusted dirt and various residues.

It has an autonomy of 35 minutes, and has water tanks, one dedicated to dirty water and one for clean water. When charging, it self-cleans on its 3-in-1 wall mount. Finally, it monitors cleaning performance with the integrated voice assistant and the Tineco App, which provide maintenance reminders and cleaning reports.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 is on offer on Amazon from 20 March to 25 March at a price of 319 euros (starting price: 519 euros).

PURE ONE STATION

PURE ONE STATION is the cordless vacuum cleaner with 4-in-1 multifunction OmniHub that offers numerous functions to achieve a clean home.

After each cleaning process, the PURE ONE Station is simply placed back into the OmniHub, where the appliance cleans itself completely in 50 seconds, with real-time detection (from brush to hose, from dust container to filters), the battery is recharged and the appliance is put away for next use.

This new model features a 5-stage HEPA filtration system that filters 99.99% of dust particles, so you can breathe fresher, healthier air in your home. The dust tank has a capacity of 3 litres, and allows an autonomy of 60 days, thus eliminating the need for daily cleaning and emptying. The ZeroTangle brush effectively captures hair without tangling or blocking it, which is an ideal feature for pet owners. Thanks to the iLoop" Smart Sensor, the appliance offers precise suction power that automatically adapts to the dirt detected, improving cleaning efficiency.

Tineco PURE ONE STATION is on offer on Amazon from 20 March to 25 March at a price of 499 euros (starting price: 599 euros).

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO

The latest model in the FLOOR ONE range, the S7 PRO offers a highly efficient cleaning process for even the most difficult to clean floors, vacuuming and mopping simultaneously in a single pass, effectively removing both dry and wet dirt.

Tineco's MHCBS" (Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System) guarantees even greater cleaning: an integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins. Combined with the use of clean water, the effective recycling of dirty water and the roller rotation speed of 450 rpm, brush drying time is reduced and dirty water residues are minimal. This means that the bacteria have no chance to spread. This centrifugal drying process is also used during the self-cleaning of the S7 PRO to prevent the formation and spread of mold and bacteria in the device itself.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is on offer on Amazon from 20 March to 25 March at a price of 649 euros (starting price: 799 euros).

FLOOR ONE S7 Steam

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam is the floor cleaner that uses HyperSteam technology, capable of eliminating any type of stain. Reaching 140°C, FLOOR ONE S7 Steam dissolves dirt very easily, offering the possibility to choose between two features: Steam and Boost Steam.

Like all Tineco products, FLOOR ONE S7 Steam also uses two technologies: the iLoop" smart sensor, capable of automatically detecting dirt, and the MHCBS" technology, capable of effectively recycling dirty water.

The battery life of the device varies depending on the modes used: 40 minutes for Auto and Suction, 20 minutes for Steam and Boost Steam. Furthermore, the newly equipped pouch cells guarantee greater duration and safety.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam is on offer on Amazon from 20 March to 25 March at a price of 559 euros (starting price: 699 euros).

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

