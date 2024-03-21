SosTravel.com and Aviation Services Renewed the Agreement to Sell the Lost Luggage Concierge Service at Airports

SosTravel.com S.p.A., listed on the Italian Stock Exchange under the symbol SOS and in New York with the symbol SOSAF, and Aviation Services S.p.A., a leading company in Italy for ground handling services and assistance to passengers and airlines, announce the renewal of their agreement for the provision of the Lost Luggage Concierge (LLC) service at airports for five years.

The LLC service is an exclusive service for searching, tracing, and returning lost luggage that includes active tracking after a report has been made.

The LLC service will be included for all clients at the airports where Aviation Services provides passenger assistance: Naples, Catania, Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino, Bologna, Venice, and Malta, who will be assisted by SosTravel.com in case of luggage loss, with tracking within 48 hours.

Massimo Crippa, General Manager of SosTravel.com, commented:

"This strategic agreement, also significant because of the importance of our partner Aviation Services, with over 25 years of history and a leader in the Italian market, confirms the consolidation of the 'traveler services' business unit of SosTravel.com, of which the LLC service is a part, together with the Dr. Travel telemedicine service for travelers. We are working with our partners to increase the number of airports offering the LLC service."

About SosTravel.com

A digital services company for travelers, operating through the sostravel and flio apps, and the sostravel.com and amare.travel web platforms, developing digital solutions for travelers, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge (LLC) for luggage tracking and protection, and Dr. Travel, the telemedicine solution for travelers.

About Aviation Services S.p.A.

Aviation Services is among the leading companies in Italy for handling services and ground assistance to passengers and airlines at the airports of Naples, Catania, Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino, Bologna, Venice, and Malta.

