Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

February 29, 2024

22 497 209

32 264 404

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 878 802, taking into account the 385 602 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326023974/en/

Jacquet Metals SA

Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

