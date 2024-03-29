Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 March 2024 to 28 March 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 22 March 2024 to 28 March 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/03/2024 FR0013230612 1,200 20.3197 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/03/2024 FR0013230612 778 20.3047 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/03/2024 FR0013230612 1,850 20.2325 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/03/2024 FR0013230612 978 20.1538 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/03/2024 FR0013230612 1,226 20.3061 XPAR TOTAL 6,032 20.2614

Tikehau Capital