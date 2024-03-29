AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 March 2024 to 28 March 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 22 March 2024 to 28 March 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/03/2024

FR0013230612

1,200

20.3197

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/03/2024

FR0013230612

778

20.3047

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/03/2024

FR0013230612

1,850

20.2325

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/03/2024

FR0013230612

978

20.1538

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/03/2024

FR0013230612

1,226

20.3061

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,032

20.2614

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240329310478/en/

Tikehau Capital

TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

