Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 March 2024 to 28 March 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 22 March 2024 to 28 March 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
22/03/2024
FR0013230612
1,200
20.3197
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
25/03/2024
FR0013230612
778
20.3047
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
26/03/2024
FR0013230612
1,850
20.2325
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
27/03/2024
FR0013230612
978
20.1538
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
28/03/2024
FR0013230612
1,226
20.3061
XPAR
TOTAL
6,032
20.2614
Tikehau Capital