Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)

31 March 2024

454 447 336

454 447 336

454 297 632

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,188 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

