Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA

Company Name: Grand City Properties SA
ISIN: LU0775917882

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Kaufen
from: 15.04.2024
Target price: EUR12,90
Target price on sight of: 12 Monate
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 12,50 auf
EUR 12,90.
 
Zusammenfassung:
Grand City gab die Ergebnisse der Umtausch- und Tenderangebote für zwei
Serien seiner Perpetual Notes bekannt. Ziel war es, die
Eigenkapitalkomponente der Notes gemäß der S&P-Methode wiederherzustellen,
da 'non-called' Notes von der Rating-Agentur als Schulden betrachtet
werden. Etwa 82% der Gläubiger nahmen die Angebote an, die einem Nennwert
von rund EUR449 Mio. entsprechen. Der Vermieter wird außerdem neue Perpetual
Notes im Wert von EUR410 Mio. ausgeben und im Rahmen der Tender-Option Notes
in Höhe von EUR34 Mio. zurückkaufen. Neben der Verbesserung der
S&P-Kennzahlen wird GCP Kuponzahlungen in Höhe von EUR2 Mio. einsparen, was
sich positiv auf den FFO 1 auswirken wird. Wir bekräftigen unsere
Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR12,90 (zuvor: EUR12,50).
 
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 12.50 to EUR 12.90.
 
Abstract:
Grand City announced results of its exchange and tender offers of two
series of its perpetual notes. The aim was restore the notes' equity
component according to S&P methodology, since non-called notes are regarded
as debt by the ratings agency. Some 82% of noteholders accepted the offers
equal to a nominal value of ~EUR449m. The landlord will also issue EUR410m in
new notes and repurchase EUR34m of perpetual notes via the tender offer.
Aside from shoring up the S&P metrics, coupon payment savings north of EUR2m
will positively impact bottom line FFO 1. We are Buy-rated on Grand City
with a EUR12.9 TP (old: EUR12.5).
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29419.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

