Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 08 April to 12 April 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 April to 12 April 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/8/2024

FR0010313833

7000

99,135

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/9/2024

FR0010313833

7000

98,3276

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/10/2024

FR0010313833

7000

97,2403

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/11/2024

FR0010313833

7000

97,6331

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/12/2024

FR0010313833

4161

97,9582

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

32 161

98,0677

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416362374/en/

