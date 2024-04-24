Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): Verkaufen

^ Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE Company Name: OHB SE ISIN: DE0005936124 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Verkaufen from: 24.04.2024 Target price: EUR 44.00 Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch KKR Takeover: still waiting for regulatory approval Topic: KKR's takeover of OHB's free float still awaits regulatory approval by three European countries, leading to a estimated closing of the transaction in Q2/Q3 2024e. Thereafter, a delisting and squeeze-out seems likely. FDI approval pending: Most conditions of the takeover are fulfilled, however, the foreign direct investment (FDI) authorities of (1) Germany, (2) Belgium and (3) Sweden still need to approve the takeover, while the remaining seven relevant countries already gave their approval. Thereafter, KKR plans to close the transaction and pay-out the cash compensation of EUR 44 per share for shareholders that tendered their shares. According to the company, this could be as early as Q2/Q3 2024e. Capital increase resolved: KKR seems confident in getting final FDI approval, as it already solely subscribed the 10% capital increase at end of last year. Hence, KKR now holds 9.9% directly and 18.7% indirectly of OHB shares. The remaining 5.7% (free float was only 24.4%) have not been tendered during the tender period. Delisting ahead: Following final FDI approval and closing of the transaction, KKR will directly hold 28.64% of shares and the Fuchs Family Pool 65.35%, owning the the majority of votes. We expect the official decision to delist OHB shortly after. Squeeze-out likely: KKR and the Fuchs Family will directly hold a combined 93.99% of shares, but control 94.51% of voting rights (excl. treasury shares w/o voting rights), only slightly below the required squeeze-out level of 95%. Thus, we regard a squeezeout as likely, as KKR only needs to acquire additional 0.49% of shares from existing shareholders, which will be actively pursued by KKR. FY'23 results driven by one-off: The first time at-equity reflection of OHB's stake in Rocket Factory Augsburg (prev.: consolidated, but held as discontinued operations) led to a positive EUR 76m EBITDA oneoff effect, pushing FY'23 EBITDA to EUR 162m (EUR 87m EBITDA without the one-off effect). In sum, OHB continues to walk the delisting road. As a result, we recommend shareholders of the remaining free float to SELL at EUR 44.00 per share if owning shares of a delisted company is not favourable. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29507.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

