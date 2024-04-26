Séché Environnement: Combined General Meeting of April 26, 2024

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MINUTES

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP):

The Combined General Meeting took place today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Company's head office in Changé, with all shareholders present or represented, having voted by mail or having given their proxy to the Chairman, totalling 86.48% of the shares making up the capital, and 91.50% of the voting rights.

The Bureau was composed as follows:

Chairman: Mr. Joël Séché, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scrutineers : FCPE Séché Croissance represented by Mr. Manuel Andersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FCPE Séché Croissance; Mr. Jean-Pierre Vallée-Lambert, individual shareholder;

Secretary: Mr. Neil Curtis, Group General Counsel.

Mr. Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Baptiste Janiaud, Chief Financial Officer, commented on the main business and earnings figures for fiscal 2023, business activity as at March 31, 2024, as well as the business and earnings outlook for the current year and targets for 2026.

The Chairman noted that no written questions had been put to the Board of Directors, and then turned the floor over to the shareholders present at the Meeting for an oral question session. A shareholder asked a question about recent international business developments and more specifically in South Africa. It was answered by Mr. Baptiste Janiaud.

The Chairman proceeded to vote on the resolutions.

All the proposed resolutions were approved, in particular those concerning the financial statements and the appropriation of 2023 earnings.

In particular, the Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of 1.20 euros, compared with 1.10 euros for fiscal 2022.

The Meeting also approved the reappointment of Mr. Maxime Séché as Director.

It also approved the reappointment of Mazars as joint statutory auditor and appointed RSM as joint statutory auditor, replacing KPMG.

Finally, it approved the appointment of Grant Thornton as Sustainability Information Auditor.

The results of the votes by resolution and the minutes of the Meeting will be available from April 30, 2024 on the Company's website: www.groupe-seche.com.

Next communication

Consolidated results at June 30, 2024 September 4, 2024 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a benchmark player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, the Group has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of living organisms. A family-owned French industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D at the heart of the territories, in more than 120 locations in 16 countries, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With over 6,100 employees, including more than 2,900 in France, Séché Environnement generated sales of ¬1,013.5 million in 2023, 26% of which outside France.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 - Bloomberg: SCHP.FP - Reuters: CCHE.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426126931/en/

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT

Analyst / Investor Relations

Manuel ANDERSEN

Investor Relations Director

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60

Media Relations

Anna JAEGY

Deputy Communications Director

c.descotes@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 53