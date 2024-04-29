AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): Halten

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to bet-at-home.com AG

Company Name: bet-at-home.com AG
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Halten
from: 29.04.2024
Target price: EUR 5.50
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Final FY23 in line // uncertainty from indicative decision
 
Topic: bet-at-home reported final FY23 figures fully in line with prelims.
Importantly, the report provide us  with an update regarding receivables
and liabilities against the Entertainment as well as regarding customer
claims in Austria and Germany. In detail:
 
Sales came in at EUR 46.2m (-14% yoy), fully in line with prelims (EUR 46.2m),
driven by Betting GGR of EUR 42.3m (-14% yoy) and Gaming GGR that stand at EUR
3.8m (-14% yoy).
 
EBITDA of EUR 0.8m (vs EUR 2.1m in FY22) was also fully in line prelims (EUR
0.8m). due to declining personnel expenses (-36%) and other operating
expenses (-22% yoy), compensating for the softer topline. Importantly,
leaving aside non-operating costs in connection with customer claims and
the liquidation of the Entertainment, bet-at-home even achieve an undiluted
operating performance (EBITDA before special items) of EUR 2.4m (vs EUR 4.4m in
FY22).
With an after all solid transition year 2023 in the books, we expect
further tailwinds from the taken efficiency measures as well as from the
outsourcing and streamlining of processes that should show its full effect
in FY24. Further, higher marketing spending in Q3/Q4´23 should materialize
in H1, paving the way to a successful UEFA EURO championship. That, paired
with an industry showing avg mid- to high single-digit growth rates,
bet-at-home provide confidence that bet-at-home should reach its new sales
guidance of EUR 45-53m (eNuW: EUR 50m), as well as its guidance for EBITDA
before special items of -1m to EUR 2.5m, easily.
 
Also risks associated with the liquidation process of the Entertainment
Ldt. and provisions for current and potential new customer claims in
Austria are largely under control. Unfortunately, the indicative decision
of The Federal Court of Justice in Germany a couple of weeks ago, saying
that sports betting provider without a license should be in principle be
liable to pay a refund, brings new uncertainty of new customer claims to
the case. This should burden the stock for at least the next six month
(eNuW), despite a sustainably profitable operating business and a negative
EV.
 
Reflecting the new risks stemming from the indicative decision of The
Federal Court of Justice, we reiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT to EUR 5.50
based on FCFY´24e.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29555.pdf
For additional information visit our website
www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

