Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG 18.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ISIN: DE0005493092 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 18.08.2025 Target price: EUR 5.20 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald FY24/25 ahead on sales but behind on the bottom-line / Chg. On Friday, BVB released preliminary FY24/25 figures, showing further top-line growth against a strong comparable base as well as FCF improvements, while profitability came in slightly weaker than expected. In detail: FY24/25p sales increased 3.3% yoy to EUR 526m (eNuW: EUR 517m; eCons: EUR 511m), which was especially driven by TV Marketing sales of EUR 227m (+10.3% yoy; eNuW: EUR 215m) which benefitted from the FIFA CWC that was held in June/July (c. 75% of corresponding sales attributable to FY24/25). Besides this, sales were largely in line with match operations sales up 5.0% to EUR 55.2m, Advertising up 4.8% to EUR 154m, Merchandising down 16.4% to EUR 40.0m and Conference, catering & others down 10.7% to EUR 50m. The reason for the decline in Merchandising and CC&O lies mainly in the tough comparable base given the UEFA Euros in summer 2024 and BVB reaching the UCL final last year. FY24/25p EBITDA declined by 22.9% yoy to EUR 116m (eNuW: EUR 121m; eCons: EUR 118m), implying a 22.0% margin (FY23/24: 29.5%). While the CWC should have made up for not reaching the UCL final again, the main factor for the decline lies in the transfer result, which was pushed the year before by the EUR 103m of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Overall, net transfer income declined 61.3% to EUR 37.8m as a result. On the contrary, FY24/25p FCF improved significantly to EUR 21.5 (eNuW: EUR 20.9m), up from EUR -4.4m the year before. FCF generation was predominantly driven by positive WC swings, as oustanding receivables in connection with player transfers were collected as well as normalizing CapEx (investments in new catering facilities and training ground for women team last year). What to expect for FY25/26: Let's start with the sporting perspective, which is laying the foundation for the financial success of a football club. As in the previous seasons, we expect BVB to finish the Bundesliga inside the Top-4, thus securing qualification for the 2026/27 UCL season, reach the round of 16 in the UCL as well as the quarterfinals in the national cup. On this basis, sales are seen to decline by 3.3% to EUR 509m given that the majority of CWC prize money was recorded in FY24/25 as well as the fact, that BVB did reach the UCL quarterfinal last season. Despite that we expect an EBITDA improvement by 17% to EUR 136m (26.7% margin) on the back of recovering net transfer income, as the already sealed transfer of Jamie Gittens to Chelsea alone had a bottom-line effect of EUR 37-42m, according to the company. Two further player transfers for a total gross value of EUR 13m as well as the expectation of additional transfers lead us to our estimate of EUR 60m net transfer income in FY25/26e. The company is expected to publish a guidance for FY25/26 with the release of the annual report on 26th September. On this basis as well as the continuous undemanding valuation of 3.1x EV/EBITDA FY25/26e, we confirm our BUY recommendation an maintain our EUR 5.20 PT based on DCF.

Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com